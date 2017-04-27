Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy has been voted the Blue and White Foundation Player of the Season.

The 26-year-old Australian international got the nod from members, just ahead of Tommy Smith and central midfield partner Jonathan Hogg.

Mooy has been BWF Player of the Month three times this season while making 43 appearances.

The talented playmaker, on loan from Manchester City, has scored four goals and provided seven assists.

“It’s great that the fans back me and have believed in me all season and I appreciate it a lot,” said Mooy.

“It’s a tough league and there are bound to be bad times, but thankfully we’ve had many more good times than bad and we have a really good group, which I’m happy to be part of.

“It’s a big relief to be in the play-offs and a great achievement for the club and we’re very happy to be making the season longer.”