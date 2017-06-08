Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town player of the season Aaron Mooy recorded an assist as Australia beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 to keep their hopes of World Cup qualification alive.

The Aussies went 1-0 up early on in the game as Saudi keeper Yasser Al Mosailem slipped while taking a goal kick, allowing Tomi Juric to control the ball and clip home from outside the area.

The Socceroos were pegged back shortly after, with Salem Al-Dawsari latching on to an incisive through ball and coolly slotting past Mathew Ryan.

Juric's second of the game handed Australia the lead on 36 minutes, but once again Saudi Arabia pulled the scores level through Mohammad Al-Sahlawi after some terrible defending by the hosts.

But the Socceroos managed to get the all-important fifth and final goal in the second in Adelaide, with Aaron Mooy the provider.

The Manchester City midfielder received the ball in the centre of the Saudi half, before firing a pass into the feet of Celtic star Tom Rogic.

The attacking midfielder took two touches before lashing a thunderous left-footed strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

The victory draws Australia level on points with the Saudis and Japan with two matches left.

The top two sides from both groups will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the third-placed team - currently Australia - will go into a two-legged play-off against the third-placed team in the other qualifying group.

The Socceroos' next qualifier is against Japan in August and a win against the Blue Samurai would all but earn Mooy's side qualification to the World Cup, with Japan and Saudi Arabia due to face off in early September.