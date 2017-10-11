Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Rushworth

Aaron Mooy’s adventures flying around the world to play for his country are far from over.

The Huddersfield Town man helped the Socceroos beat Syria this week to go one step away from 2018 World Cup in Russia - good news for the midfielder, but maybe not the news David Wagner or the Town fans would have wanted.

The 27 year-old clocked up a total of 21,213 miles during his trips to Malaysia and Australia in the recent international break and he is set to more than double that distance over the next break.

Mooy’s long distance travels won’t have helped Town’s preparations for the important Premier League game at Swansea on Saturday and - with his side drawn to play a final play-off game against Honduras in November - he’ll clock up a further 24,297 miles ahead of the Terriers' away trip to Bournemouth.

Thankfully on his return in November Mooy will be finished with international football until the New Year, meaning Town's linchpin should be well rested and fully focused Town’s Premier League campaign through the busy festive period.

To put the total air miles (45,510) Mooy has travelled into some perspective, that would have taken you around the world just less than twice or it would take you less than a fifth of the way to the moon.

Miles travelled by Mooy this international break:

John Smith's Stadium to Hang Jebat Stadium, Malaysia = 6,655 miles

Hang Jebat Stadium to Stadium Australia, Sydney = 4,032 miles

Stadium Australia to the John Smith's Stadium = 10,526 miles

Miles to be travelled by Mooy in November:

John Smith's Stadium to the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano = 5,205 miles

Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano to Stadium Australia = 8,566 miles.

Stadium Australia to the John Smith's Stadium = 10,526 miles