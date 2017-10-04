Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy takes to the field with Australia tomorrow as the Socceroos look to go one step closer to next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Town star travels to Malaysia with his national side to face Syria in the first leg of the fourth round qualifier in Malacca.

The teams then travel to Sydney five days later for the second leg.

Should Australia beat surprise-package Syria, they face a final two-legged play-off decider against the fourth-placed CONCACAF side to determine who will advance to next year's tournament - with Panama, the USA and Honduras in contention.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mooy joined up with Australia earlier this week and is likely to start in Malaysia tomorrow, with kick off at 1.30pm GMT.

The Socceroos website predicts the Town man to start in central midfield in a 3-4-3 system, claiming he is: "Too good not to play as Australia search for a winning platform ahead of the second leg in Sydney.

"Expect him to take all corners and set pieces too."

Unfortunately tomorrow's match is not being broadcast in the UK, but we will bring you live score updates via Twitter.