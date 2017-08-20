Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed victory in their first ever Premier League home match this afternoon, beating a defensive-minded Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Aaron Mooy netted the only goal of the game to claim all three points for the Terriers who currently sit second in the Premier League table.

Here Rory Benson reflects on another Premier League win for Town - their second in succession.

1. We're running out of superlatives to describe Christopher Schindler

The German centre-back had another commanding game in the heart of the defence, with Newcastle restricted to a handful of chances.

Schindler led by example, putting in some crunching tackles and keeping a cool head when put under pressure by Newcastle's forwards.

One moment which stood out was his fist pump after he had made a firm, fair challenge on Toon midfielder Isaac Hayden.

That passion, coupled with an incredible amount of talent, has made him a Huddersfield Town hero in just a year at the club.

2. Town have overtaken their rivals

Town's business in the transfer market and pre-season preparations have seen them overtake Newcastle.

The Geordies were undoubtedly the best team in the Championship last season, but this year Town have eclipsed them - as was proved on Super Sunday.

The £8m Town spent to bring in Mooy has already paid dividends with the Australian international sealing three precious Premier League points for the Terriers today.

3. Mooy will receive special treatment in the Premier League

What made the midfielder's goal sweeter this afternoon was the way in which Newcastle had been dealing with him beforehand.

Rafa Benitez had clearly singled out Mooy as the man to stop in the Town ranks and the former Manchester City man was not allowed any time or space around the edge of the box.

When he was left free, he punished the Magpies with a superb curling effort from outside the box.

We could well see Mooy being man-marked in a few more games after his display on Sky Sports today.

4. Jonas Lossl is a complete keeper

Lossl's distribution stood out in pre-season, with the keeper able to start attacks from the back with a long ball up field, but he's now proving he's equally as good with his hands.

Newcastle's only real chance came in the first half through Matt Ritchie and Lossl pulled off a remarkable finger-tip save to keep the scores level.

That save, added to the two he made last week at Crystal Palace, could well have earned Town four extra points.

5. The John Smith's Stadium will be a tough place to visit this year

The atmosphere at the John Smith's stadium was electric this afternoon, with the Town fans in fine voice in the south stand.

The stadium, which has been updated over the summer, was rocking from the first whistle, and the Town supporters helped their team over the line in the final minutes as Newcastle looked to amp up the pressure.

Town will need a strong home record in order to stay in the Premier League this season and if the atmosphere is similar to today's every week, that can only help the Terriers.