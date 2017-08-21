Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy said he was "very proud" to score an historic goal for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United in the club's first-ever home Premier League game.

Australian international Mooy curled home a second-half stunner to make it two wins in two games in Town's return to the top flight after an absence of 45 years.

Mooy said: "I wasn't thinking about the importance of it at the time and it's hard to describe your feelings scoring a goal. I am very proud.

"It was a special goal and the club's first at home in the Premier League."

Mooy's strike was hailed a "wonder goal" by fellow midfielder Tom Ince who said the Town squad were ready to prove the doubters wrong.

"It was a wonder goal from Azza," said Ince. "We worked hard and we know that if we work hard we have enough quality.

"It's only early but it's a great start to the season. People wrote us off last week against Crystal Palace but we proved a few people wrong.

"We are not here just to be part of the league. It's about getting the three points, even if we have to win ugly."