Aaron Mooy said he was "very proud" to score an historic goal for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United in the club's first-ever home Premier League game.
Australian international Mooy curled home a second-half stunner to make it two wins in two games in Town's return to the top flight after an absence of 45 years.
Mooy said: "I wasn't thinking about the importance of it at the time and it's hard to describe your feelings scoring a goal. I am very proud.
"It was a special goal and the club's first at home in the Premier League."
Mooy's strike was hailed a "wonder goal" by fellow midfielder Tom Ince who said the Town squad were ready to prove the doubters wrong.
"It was a wonder goal from Azza," said Ince. "We worked hard and we know that if we work hard we have enough quality.
"It's only early but it's a great start to the season. People wrote us off last week against Crystal Palace but we proved a few people wrong.
"We are not here just to be part of the league. It's about getting the three points, even if we have to win ugly."