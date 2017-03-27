Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy will return to training on Tuesday after jetting off to link up with the Australian national team.

The Socceroos took on Iraq in Tehran last week and are due to face the United Arab Emirates in Sydney on Tuesday.

But Mooy picked up his second yellow card of World Cup qualifying on Thursday, meaning he is suspended for this week's clash.

He will therefore be back in training with Town at PPG Canalside on Tuesday.

Having Mooy back early will be a boost for Town and head coach David Wagner who was wary of throwing the Aussie straight back into the side after several long-haul flights.

"First of all the last international break is a long time ago," said Wagner ahead of Town's defeat to Bristol City last time out.

"Aaron and we are used to handling these situations and Aaron in the last week - because he was not able to play in the cup games against Manchester City - had not so many minutes in his legs that he usually has.

"But this will be another big distance he has to travel with time changes, temperature changes.

"We will see what he looks like after this international break."