Aaron Mooy is looking no further than tonight's parade to celebrate Huddersfield Town's promotion to the Premier League.

The Australia international was Town's Player of the Year after coming in on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

There is speculation that Mooy, whose progress has been scrutinised by the City coaching staff, will be called back to the Etihad Stadium as a key member of the squad, thwarting Town's hopes of signing him.

On the parade, Mooy said: "It will be amazing. We are going to enjoy it, it doesn't happen every day.

"What has happened has surpassed all my dreams."

Mooy was almost lost for words in the wake of yesterday's Play-off Final victory and said: "It's amazing, ridiculous. Everything is rushing through my head. I am so proud."

Mooy described the penalty shoot-out as "horrible" and added: "You have to really try and focus but all the negative things come into your head. You just have to zone out.

"I have never felt more pressure in one game in my life. I'm not sure I ever will again."

So where next for Mooy?

He said: "I don't know. I will have to speak to my agent.

"I am not thinking about anything else right now. I am just going to enjoy the moment."