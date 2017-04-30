Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy has claimed his fourth award this month after being named Huddersfield Town’s 2016/17 Player of the Year.

The announcement was made during this evening’s Annual Awards dinner held at the John Smith’s Stadium where club officials, players, supporters and members of the press celebrated an incredible season.

With a SkyBet Championship Play-Off place guaranteed with victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, the campaign has exceeded the expectations of many connected to the club.

Few would have thought the influx of summer acquisitions would gel so quickly into a busy, hard-working and skilful team who have been pushing at the top of the league all season.

Togetherness was a big part of the evening’s awards as boss David Wagner has continually been at pains to stress this term’s success is part of a team collective as a total of 12 awards were shared among the squad.

Mooy’s award of the Hargreaves Memorial Huddersfield Town Player of the Year came after a vote held by the Huddersfield Examiner with the midfielder claiming 30% of those cast.

It comes hot on the heels of being named Blue and White Foundation Player of the Season earlier this week as well as being named in the EFL’s Team of the Season and the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year.

Tommy Smith scooped two awards on the night - the North Stand Loyal’s Most Assists accolade as well as the President’s Prize after an incredible campaign which has seen the player score four goals and assisted 10 times from right-back.

Elias Kachunga, often the beneficiary of Smith’s handiwork, received the Golden Boot award as well as the Young Terriers Player of the Year prize.

The ever-approachable Michael Hefele was awarded the Media Player of the Year prize while Lewis O’Brien was acknowledged for his great work at Development level with Antoni’s Memorial Academy Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Players’ Young Player of the Year went to Philip Billing while the Players’ Player was given to Jonathan Hogg.

Have a look at the full list of Huddersfield Town’s 2016/17 winners on the night below:

Antoni’s Memorial Academy Player of the Year – Lewis O’Brien

Media Player of the Year sponsored by Thompson Cooling Solutions – Michael Hefele

Most Assists sponsored by North Stand Loyal – Tommy Smith

Golden Boot sponsored by Hirsche – Elias Kachunga

Contribution to the Club sponsored by Specialist Glass Products – Total Foodservice

Worst Dressed sponsored by Evergroup – John Iga

President’s Prize – Tommy Smith

Goal of the Season sponsored by Southern Terriers – TBC on the Night

Young Terriers Player of the Year – Elias Kachunga

Players’ Young Player of the Year sponsored by Louise Woollard Financial – Philip Billing

Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Towndoor – Jonathan Hogg