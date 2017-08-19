Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy is ready to set 'new goals' for both Huddersfield Town and Australia after a stunning campaign last term.

The midfielder won a plethora of awards and plaudits after his season-long loan with the Terriers ended in Premier League promotion via a Wembley Play-Off final in May.

Since then the midfielder became the club's record signing (albeit briefly) when he made the switch from Manchester City permanently with the reality of his new found status only now beginning to dawn on him.

After helping David Wagner's side demolish Crystal Palace last weekend, the 26-year-old took to twitter to post a photo of him as a youngster leaving home to pursue his dream of becoming a Premier League footballer.

It has been an incredible 11 years in the making for Mooy and something he is determined to enjoy every part of – including the additional media interviews despite being famed for his shyness.

Speaking to the Examiner after appearing on BBC's Football Focus, Aaron Mooy said: “There's a bit more of this around than last year being in the Premier League but it's all part of the job.

“It's taken a few days to sink in but I am really proud to be playing in the Premier League.

“It was a big high last weekend and a great day for everyone at the club and it's going to be another special day against Newcastle United as well.

“The fans have been waiting a long time for a Premier League home game and we're really excited for them.

“Now I have to set new goals myself - and try to stay in the Premier League for as long as I can."

Another goal will be to successfully guide his national team to next summer's World Cup with the Socceroos needing at least four points from their final two games to book a place in Russia without relying on other results.

Australia travel to Saitama to face Japan on August 31 before playing Thailand five days later at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

And Mooy believes Premier League football will mean he will be in the best position to perform for both club and country this season.

“There's less games with it being mainly being Saturday to Saturday so hopefully that will make a difference and I can perform better and be fresher.

“They're big games - it's the final two qualifiers of the group and it's quite tight at the top - we need to play well and get results if we want to be at the World Cup.”