Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy says the team won't be happy until they reach the 40 point mark.

Town currently sit in 11th position on 23 points, and with the tally of 40 points always mentioned as the survival bench mark, Mooy and his teammates want to reach that total as quickly as possible.

Mooy said: "We have got to reach the 40 points tally, we won't be happy until we have reached it. The quicker we can reach it the better and picking up points wherever and whenever we can helps."

One of those survival points was picked up at home on Boxing Day as Town drew 1-1 with Stoke City and while Mooy was pleased to get another point towards safety he insisted the team were desperate to get all three.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He said on the draw against Stoke: "I thought we played well, created lots of chances but just couldn't get that second goal which was disappointing. Stoke have quality players and created chances too, so it could have gone either way for a winner.

"The game was very stretched, and as a midfielder that makes you have to work harder which also makes you extremely tired. It would have been a good game to watch but not to play in.

"It depends what sort of game it is, like against Stoke it was very tiring because of the nature of the game being stretched, you always leave the field tired though, it shows that you have worked hard and that's all I ever try to do for the team.

"With us being at home it was disappointing that we couldn't win the game because you want to get as many points at your own stadium as possible, so to not get that winner was frustrating.

"We can always do better, there are games where we haven't been on it this season and we have come away thinking we should have done better there.

"There hasn't been a game so far this season where we have come away though thinking we were lucky to win that one. You have to play well to collect points in the Premier League.

"We are playing much higher quality in this league and so you will sometimes get freak results and less tight games, unlike in the Championship where a lot of the teams are of a similar quality."



Mooy was pleased to have his midfield partner Jonathan Hogg back after he served his one match suspension with the Australian believing the former Watford man makes a real difference in the centre of the field.



The 27 year old said: "It's always good to have my partner in midfield Hogg back in there with me, he is a great workhorse, and gives us something different.”



Finally the Australian has once again praised the fans and believes the supporters have turned the noise up in the stands and wants them to keep it going.



He said: "The atmosphere is always amazing at home and they have picked it up to another level recently, so hopefully they can keep that noise and momentum going."