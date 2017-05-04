Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy is putting speculation about his future on the back-burner as he aims to achieve SkyBet Championship promotion with Huddersfield Town.

The Australian midfielder has been in scintillating form for David Wagner's side since making the move to the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Manchester City .

And his performance have led to a quartet of awards over the past month - collecting Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 Player of the Year award on Sunday evening after previously being named Blue and White Foundation Player of the Season and being selected in the EFL’s Team of the Season and the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year.

Mooy gained 30% of Town's Player of the Year award votes, cast by fans via the Huddersfield Examiner, and described the prize as 'special'.

“It's great fans like to see me play and I'm really proud to get this award,” said Aaron Mooy.

“It's really special because so many really good players have won it before and it's great fans enjoy my style of play.

“It's always good when the fans like you and I think I've proved this season there's more to my game, such as the defensive side of things.

“It's been a good season for me but it's far from over, there's still a lot of stuff to be sorted this campaign."

Although it will be the first taste of Play-Off football for the 26-year-old, the Australian knows what to expect, having played in a number of big-game knock-out football encounters with Melbourne City before arriving in England this summer.

“I'm expecting intense games, they are different games to the ones in the league,” Mooy added.

“I've played in semi-finals and finals back in Australia and all form goes out the window.

“Usually whoever turns up and wants it more wins – but we've got to just focus on ourselves.”

The midfielder's displays this term have not only led to a number of awards and plaudits but speculation over his long-term future once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

But it's not something Mooy is focusing on at the present time – solely aiming for success with Town in the Play-Offs before sitting down to make any permanent decisions.

“I'm not thinking about next season at all – there's too much to play for at the minute,” said Mooy.

“I am sure once it's all finished I will speak to Manchester City and we'll decide my position."