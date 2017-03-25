Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy will not feature in Australia's World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The Town man was in international action on Thursday, but picked up a yellow card for a high tackle.

The caution was his second of the qualifying campaign, meaning the midfielder will be forced to sit on the sidelines when the Aussies face the UAE in Sydney in a crunch qualifier.

The Socceroos are in desperate need of a win, with their qualifying campaign stalling.

Both Japan and Saudi Arabia are three points ahead of Australia in the table meaning Ange Postecoglou's men must win next week to keep the pressure on the top two.

Mooy's suspension will be greeted with moans in Australia, but cheers in West Yorkshire.

With the midfield linchpin forced to sit out the next match, it's likely that he will return to the Terriers fully fit ahead of the Championship run in.