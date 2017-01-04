Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy has urged Huddersfield Town fans: “Keep believing.”

A 3,892-strong travelling support saw Nahki Wells notch an 81st-minute winner at Wigan Athletic to keep David Wagner’s side fourth in the Championship.

The Bermudian had scored in stoppage time to force a 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers two days earlier.

And on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mooy says that never-say-die attitude is fuelling the campaign.

“We’ve won the game late on a few times now, we just keep going,” said the Australian international.

“It happened at Burton Albion last month.

“We just keep believing and keep playing. That’s all you can do.

“At Wigan it happened. Some days it won’t - but it’s great when it does.”

Town boss David Wagner, preparing for Saturday’s home FA Cup third-round clash with Port Vale, made seven changes at Wigan.

Mooy, Wells, Elias Kachunga and keeper Danny Ward were the quartet who kept their places.

And the 26-year-old former Melbourne City player added: “In Australia we play through the Christmas period as well, so it’s normal for me.

“But I’ve never played two games in three days before - that’s the first time in my life, a new experience.

“It’s always better to play games than to be training. You enjoy the games. And you don’t feel tired when you’re on a high from winning.

“Wigan was a great result from a really tough game, especially as the fixtures were so close.

“We’re on a run now and it feels good. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Mooy says Town’s possession-based game provides a great platform.

“Part of the way we play is to keep the ball so the other team has to run and so flag towards the end,” he said.

“They will eventually tire and leave gaps. It’s a nice way to play - better than chasing the ball!”