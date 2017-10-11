Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy will take on Honduras with the Australian national team next month in a final two-legged World Cup decider.

The 27-year-old midfielder inspired the Socceroos to a comeback victory over Syria yesterday to take his side to the intercontinental playoff - with the winner going on to book a spot in next year's tournament.

The Australians had to wait to discover their fate, with the USA, Honduras and Panama vying for one automatic qualification place and one spot in the playoff.

But Honduras' victory over top-of-the-group Mexico, coupled with the USA's shock 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago, was enough to send Los Catrachos to the decider - with Panama earning a place in the finals.

Australia will travel to the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, on the week commencing November 6, with the second leg in Sydney provisionally set for November 14.