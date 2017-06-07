Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy's Australia have the best passing accuracy of all the teams in both the Asia World Cup qualifying groups.

At 82 per cent, the Socceroos passing accuracy eclipses that of all their rivals, despite the Aussies sitting third in their group behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.

A big part of their passing game is former Town loanee Mooy.

The Manchester City man racked up 2,601 successful passes in the Championship this season, second to only Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney who clocked 3,086.

Mooy's passing accuracy for Town is set at 83 per cent, with the Australia international making 91 key passes in the season and recording seven assists.

And his international team will be hoping Mooy can record a couple more assists when they take on Saudi Arabia in a crunch World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

A win would take Australia level on points with the both Saudi Arabia and Japan, with the Samuai Blue taking on Iraq in Tehran next week.

With just three matches left in this qualifying round, Mooy and the Socceroos are in need of a win tomorrow to pile the pressure on the top two going into the penultimate round of fixtures.

The top two teams in Australia's group will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the third placed team taking on the third placed side in the other group in a two-legged play-off - the winner advancing to the 2018 tournament.

Thursday's match kicks off at the Adelaide Oval at 11am UK time.