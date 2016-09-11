Aaron Mooy's first Huddersfield Town goal at Leeds United was his SECOND in Britain - but which unlikely place was the first?

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy (right) celebrates scoring against Leeds United. Picture by John Rushworth

Aaron Mooy scored his first goal in English football to keep Huddersfield Town soaring.

The 25-year-old’s derby-winning goal at Leeds United capped an impressive start to his season-long loan from Manchester City.

Sydney-born Mooy started his career in this country with Bolton Wanderers but never played a senior game, and he has netted in the colours of West Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City and the Australian national sde.

But he has also scored one other goal on British soil – does anyone know where?

The answer is at Peterhead in Scotland, when he was playing for St Mirren in a Scottish FA Cup match which St Mirren won 6-1.

That was five years ago, so he’s had a bit of a wait!

But his winner at Elland Road was certainly worth hanging on for, struck cleanly past Rob Green from just outside the box, after Jack Payne had controlled a half-clearance.