Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy's stunning strike against Newcastle United has been nominated for the Carling Premier League goal of the month award.

The Huddersfield Town star had an exceptional game against the Magpies and capped it with a 50th minute winner from the edge of the Toon area.

The Australian international picked up the ball in the Newcastle half before playing a neat one-two with forward Elias Kachunga.

A couple of touches later and Rob Elliot was picking the ball out of the net as Mooy whipped a right-footed strike around defender Mikel Merino and past the Newcastle goalkeeper's outstretched left hand.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Fans over the age of 18 can vote for Mooy's strike as goal of the month on the Carling website here.

In order to vote, supporters must register on the website before voting on the site or via the Carling app.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday, September 4, with the winner announced on Friday, September 8.

The other nominees are: Stephen Ward (Chelsea v BURNLEY), Sadio Mane (Watford v LIVERPOOL), Jese (STOKE v Arsenal), Etienne Capoue (Bournemouth v WATFORD), Marcos Alonso 1 (Tottenham v CHELSEA), Charlie Daniels (BOURNEMOUTH v Man City), Sadio Mane (LIVERPOOL v Arsenal).