Huddersfield Town Academy keeper Ryan Schofield has today signed his first professional contract at the club.

From Lepton and called up for England recognition this season, the 17-year-old has a deal which runs to the summer of 2018.

Academy Manager Steve Weaver said: “The Academy’s ethos is that if you show development and potential, the opportunities to progress will always exist at Town.

“Ryan has done exactly that over a good number of years, capped off with his recent recognition at international level for England.

“The hard work continues now for Ryan and the coaches, with the ultimate aim of helping him develop into a player for this club at Championship level and beyond.”

Schofield first joined Town at eight years old.

He was 17 on December 11, hence the professional contract.

A goalkeeper in the first year of his two-year scholarship, he was called up by the England Under 18 squad in November.

Schofield also featured in last season’s Under 21 Professional Development League 2 play-off final, where he impressed with some brilliant saves as Sheffield United were beaten.