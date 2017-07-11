Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are trekking across the Pennines to face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Wednesday, July 12 (kick-off 7pm).

This will be the first opportunity for Town fans to see some of the club's new signings in action as David Wagner takes stock of his bolstered squad.

It will be the second pre-season in a row the club have made the trip, having beaten Stanley 4-1 in preparation for last year's SkyBet Championship campaign.

Ben Abbiss looks at how to get to the ground, where to drink and other costs ahead of the pre-season friendly in our handy away day guide below.

Stadium address

Livingstone Road, Accrington, BB5 5BX

Where do away fans drink?

The club bar at the ground is open to both home and away fans as is the Crown pub which is just over the road.

Alternatively, a five minute walk towards the town centre takes you to the Grey Horse Hotel, which serves real ale and has a few benches outside, perfect for a pre-match pint in the sun.

What's the nearest train station?

It's a 20 minute walk through the town centre from Accrington train station to the Wham Stadium.

Trains from Huddersfield take about an hour and a half, changing at Halifax or Todmorden - fans should be aware the 21.32 from Accrington is the last train that gets back to Huddersfield before midnight.

What is parking like for fans?

The small car park at the Wham stadium costs £5 and fills up fast so most fans will have to park on the streets around the ground.

This should be pretty easy, particularly on the residential roads around the Grey Horse Hotel.

How much does a pie, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A programme will set you back £3 while a pie is £2.50 and a cup of tea is £1.