Huddersfield Town travel to League Two outfit Accrington Stanley on Wednesday, July 12 (kick-off, 7pm) for the club's first pre-season game ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The club's summer transfer spending has already seen an impressive nine players arrive through the doors at the John Smith's Stadium for a total spending figure of around £35m.

And with a finite amount of time and games ahead of the club's opening day Premier League clash away to Crystal Palace on August 12th, German head coach David Wagner is expected to field a strong side at the Wham Stadium.

It potentially means a first-look at new stars Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Scott Malone and Mathias Jorgensen for the approximately 500 supporters set to make the trek across the Pennines.

So who would pick for tomorrow night's clash if you were David Wagner? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the game.