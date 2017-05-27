The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town Wembley hero Chris Billy has urged the current Terriers side to keep calm and relax during their play-off final.

Billy scored the winner in the 1995 Second Division play-off final, permanently etching his name into Town history.

And he believes a relaxed approach is necessary for the Terriers to secure promotion when they face Reading in the Championship play-off final on Monday.

He said: “You don't want to think too far ahead, you just take it as it comes and when the game starts – it's easier said than done – but it's a game of footy.

“If Town do what they have done most of this season – I don't want to jinx it - and give a good performance the result will take care of itself.

“They've just got to try and relax.”

He added: "I tried not to get nervous.

"I tended to relax more because if I got nervous I'd be no use.

"I tried to stay as relaxed as I could and I just remember trying to take everything in.

"On the walk out I was trying to look around and stay totally calm.

“Even talking about it now is strange.”

The atmosphere around Huddersfield is building in anticipation of the big day - something that Billy also experienced 22 years ago.

But the ex-Town man believes this year's event is on another level.

He said: “You could tell it was a big game.

“It doesn't compare to what could happen in a week's time but at the time – we could have been in the Championship if we win this.

“It's a big thing for the Town, it's a big thing for me personally.

“I'm from Huddersfield.

“The older pros – your Ronnie Jepsons, your Pat Scullys and them – they seemed to take it more in their stride.

“To me how they came across was that it was just another game, but inside you're bursting with pride.

“Wembley with your home town team – you can't wait.”