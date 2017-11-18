Huddersfield Town were humbled by Bournemouth today as a Callum Wilson hat trick handed the Cherries a vital three points.
Town started the game the better of the two sides, but a Wilson brace in the five minutes before the half hour mark handed the hosts a valuable two-goal cushion.
Simon Francis' red card changed the complexion of the game just before half time, but Town could not hold the hosts who went on to net another two - through three-goal hero Wilson and midfielder Harry Arter.
Here's how the game unfolded...
Run of the Ball
First half
7: First save of the game for Begovic, but Van La Parra’s long-distance effort is easy for the keeper.
8: Good save by Begovic low to his right to deny Van La Parra.
10: Malone bursts through on the left, but his toe-poked effort flies narrowly wide of the post!
26: Wilson nods in from the corner.
30: 2-0. Wilson again.
41: Lossl tips Surman’s effort over the bar after Bournemouth counter from a slow-moving Town attack.
45+3: Francis is off after a second yellow card.
Second half
70: Arter makes it 3-0 as Malone tries to walk the ball out from defence!.
72: Ake does well to block Depoitre’s shot at the near post.
83: Mounie’s effort is held by Begovic.
84: Wilson makes it 4-0 to Bouremouth and claims the match ball.
Line ups
AFC Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Begovic; Daniels, Ake, S.Cook, Francis; Pugh, Surman, Arter ( L. Cook, 88), Ibe (Smith, 43); King (Gosling, 86); Wilson
Subs Not Used: Boruc, Afobe, Fraser, Mousset
Booked: S.Cook, Francis, Arter, Pugh
Red Card: Francis
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Cranie (Sabiri, 60), Zanka, Malone; Mooy, Williams (Mounie, 45); van La Parra, Ince, Kachunga (Quaner, 61); Depoitre
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Lowe, Whitehead
Booked: Hadergjonaj, Quaner
Half time: AFC Bournemouth 2 Huddersfield Town 0
Next match: Manchester City at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Sunday November 26 (kick-off 4pm)