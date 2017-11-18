Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Callum Wilson hat trick gave 10-man AFC Bournemouth a rousing victory over a below-par Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite dominating the initial exchanges, Wilson struck twice in a five-minute first-half spell to undo David Wagner's side.

And although Town received a glimmer of hope with the sending-off of Bournemouth's Simon Francis just before the interval, they were unable to capitalise.

In fact it was the Cherries who continued to impress despite the man disadvantage – with Harry Arter grabbing a third before Wilson rounded off the scoring.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below...

Key Moment

Bournemouth’s two quick-fire goals in the space of five first-half minutes gave Huddersfield Town a mountain to climb - even with Simon Francis’ sending off and the second-half capitulation.

Moan of the Match

Town’s inability to make their dominance count once again reared it’s ugly head and Bournemouth duly punished them before entirely capitulating in the second-half.

Talking Point

Without the suspended Christopher Schindler at the back, Town too often looked shaky - particularly at set-pieces.

Man of the Match

Scott Malone: Despite his mistake for Bournemouth’s third, the full-back was one of the rare positive outlets throughout.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Probert (Wiltshire): Not the most assured performance but at least for once it was to the annoyance of both sets of fans.

Atmosphere

The travelling 1,325 away fans never stopped singing their hearts out on a miserable afternoon on the South Coast.

Verdict

Regardless of refereeing decisions, it was a disappointing day on the South Coast for the Terriers with too many players way below-par.