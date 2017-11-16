Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bournemouth striker Josh King is a major doubt for the visit of Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Cherries' top scorer withdrew from international duty with Norway last week due to a recurring back problem and has not trained with the south coast club over the break.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in March and - despite a summer of recuperation - it once again flared up after Bournemouth's victory over Newcastle United last week.

King played 90 minutes of that match following a three-game injury layoff, but looks unlikely to get any gametime when Town visit Bournemouth on Saturday (3pm).

Junior Stanislas is also a doubt due to a groin injury, which kept him sidelined for the Cherries' last outing at St James' Park.

One man who is likely to be available for selection however is former Town loanee Benik Afobe.

The 24-year-old picked up a muscle strain against Chelsea in October, but boss Eddie Howe is hopeful Afobe will be fit for the weekend to torment his former side.