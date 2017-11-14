Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the south coast this weekend to take on Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth as the Premier League returns following the international break.

David Wagner's men won their last league meeting against West Brom with a resolute defensive display, while the Cherries also entered the break on a high having beaten Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Bournemouth's victory was enough to take them out of the relegation zone by one point, whereas Town are five points ahead of the Cherries and sit in the top half of the Premier League table - four points off a European spot.

Christopher Schindler will be missing for Town, having picked up a red card against the Baggies last time out, but Town will welcome midfielder Kasey Palmer back to the fold after his return from a hamstring injury, while Steve Mounie is getting towards match fitness after earning two caps for Benin over the international break following a heel injury.

But would they get into your starting XI for the weekend?

Use our team selector below to name your Town team to start at the Vitality Stadium.