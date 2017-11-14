Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Bournemouth this weekend to take on the Cherries as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Both sides won their last games 1-0, with Town beating West Brom and Bournemouth earning an away point at Newcastle United.

But David Wagner's side are in a better state than the Cherries, who sit outside of the relegation zone by a solitary point.

If you're heading to the Vitality Stadium this weekend, take a look at our handy away day guide before you set off.

What's the stadium address?

Vitality Stadium, King's Park Drive, Bournemouth BH7 7AF.

How many away fans are going?

Town have sold out their away allocation of 1,325 tickets.

Bournemouth have also sold all of the home tickets, so the Vitality Stadium will be full on Saturday.

What's the nearest train station to the stadium?

Pokesdown is the nearest station to the ground and is around a 15-minute walk away.

Bournemouth station is around a half an hour walk away, with taxis to the ground costing around £8.

There is also a bus route which stops close to the stadium, with the Yellow Bus number 33 taking around half an hour to get from the station to the Vitality.

What's parking like for away fans?

The Vitality Stadium has its own car park with both sets of supporters allowed to use it.

It costs £1 for both sets of fans, but can take a while to exit after the match due to congestion.

Alternatively there is parking at the Sovereign Centre on Christchurch Road - around a 10 minute walk from the ground.

That car park costs £2 for four hours or £4 for 24 hours, but has the advantage of being further away from the Vitality Stadium and is therefore less susceptible to heavy traffic.

Where should away fans drink?

The closest pub to the stadium - the Queens Park Hotel - does not welcome away fans, but there are pubs a little further away that do allow travelling supporters.

The Mello Mello Bar on Christchurch Street could be a good bet, or Baxters Bar on the same road is also an option - and it shows live sport.

The Sir Percy Shelley Wetherspoons is a 15-minute walk from the ground, and there are also a number of bars in the town.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

A pie costs £3.50 - as will the official matchday programme.

A pint is also priced at £3.50.

What happened the last time the Terriers played Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium?

Town drew 1-1 last time they visited Bournemouth back in 2015.

Yann Kermorgant opened the scoring for the Cherries before James Vaughan netted the equaliser with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Alex Smithies made a number of fine saves in the second period to hand Town a point at promotion-chasing Bournemouth, who climbed to the summit of the Championship table with the draw.

Eddie Howe's men went on to claim the title and promotion to the Premier League in May, whereas the Terriers finished in 16th.