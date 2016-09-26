Login Register
AFC Emley progress in FA Vase

  • Updated
  • By

Debut goal for James Hurtley as Jordan Coduri shines, writes Luke Greaves

AFC Emley (claret shirts) and Ashton Athletic players shake hands before their FA Vase clash

AFC Emley are through to the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Jordan Coduri was a stand-out star of their 2-1 second round qualifying win at Ashton Athletic, which provided a boost ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division leaders Winterton Rangers.

It spelled success for the NCEL (Emley are 13th) against the North West Counties (Ashton are 18th in the Premier Division).

Isaac Kusaloka put Ashton ahead after 11 minutes.

But there was a quick reply by James Hurtley, making his debut after signing on a dual-registration from Evo-Stik Northern Prenier League side Brighouse Town.

Coduri clinched the win with a 49th-minute strike.

Kusaloka’s goal was against the run of play, but it showed his prowess as a poacher as he pounced on a loose ball after keeper Gary Stevens’ save,

Hurtley met Jordan Townend’s free-kick with a fierce volley, leaving the home keeper helpless.

The remainder of the first half was fairly uneventful.

But Coduri made his mark three minutes after the restart, dancing his way through the home defence before firing home a deadly strike.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser, but Emley held out.

The Huddersfield side’s last First Division outing was the 2-2 home draw with Hallam, when Alex Slack and Ashley Flynn scored.

Flynn now has 12 goals for the season.

Scunthorpe-based Winterton have a one-point lead over Penistone Church and Hall Road Rangers at the top of the table. They have won six and drawn two of their 11games so far.

