AFC Emley ready for another Pontefract Collieries clash

AFC Emley have Pontefract Collieries in their sights after claiming a first Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division victory.

Last season’s beaten finalists were 5-1 winners over Teversal last midweek, when skipper Kieran Ryan scored twice.

Now comes a Wednesday-night clash with Collieries at the Fantastic media Welfare Ground (7.45).

Emley have already beaten them once at home this season, 4-3 on penalties after their League Cup first-round tie finished 2-2 after extra time.

While Darren Hepworth’s Emley are 18th, having played two games less than the bulk of the division, the visitors are seventh.

They arrive on the back of three straight wins, over Ollerton Town and Westella and Willerby in the league and Bootle in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Former Huddersfield Town academy player Harrison Blakey has joined Liversedge, who are third in the of the NCEL Premier Division.

The 22-year-old son of former Yorkshire and Elland cricketer Richard Blakey has spent the last two and a half seasons with Yorkshire Amateur.

Before that he played for National League North club Bradford Park venue.