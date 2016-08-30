Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

AFC Emley ready for another Pontefract Collieries clash

  • Updated
  • By

The sides have already met in a cup-tie

AFC Emley manager Darren Hepworth

AFC Emley have Pontefract Collieries in their sights after claiming a first Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division victory.

Last season’s beaten finalists were 5-1 winners over Teversal last midweek, when skipper Kieran Ryan scored twice.

Jim White bingo: What will the Transfer Deadline Day master say first?

Now comes a Wednesday-night clash with Collieries at the Fantastic media Welfare Ground (7.45).

Emley have already beaten them once at home this season, 4-3 on penalties after their League Cup first-round tie finished 2-2 after extra time.

While Darren Hepworth’s Emley are 18th, having played two games less than the bulk of the division, the visitors are seventh.

They arrive on the back of three straight wins, over Ollerton Town and Westella and Willerby in the league and Bootle in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Former Huddersfield Town academy player Harrison Blakey has joined Liversedge, who are third in the of the NCEL Premier Division.

The 22-year-old son of former Yorkshire and Elland cricketer Richard Blakey has spent the last two and a half seasons with Yorkshire Amateur.

Before that he played for National League North club Bradford Park venue.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town boss must be favourite for manager of the month

David Wagner can point to four wins and a draw from five games

Related Tags

Events
FA Cup
Football League Cup
Teams
AFC Emley
People
Richard Blakey
Places
Huddersfield
Liversedge
Elland
Hepworth

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa's £15m offer, Newcastle United linked to Liverpool man
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Could Huddersfield Town add a German striker to their ranks if Nahki Wells leaves?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town boss must be favourite for manager of the month
  4. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Asamoah Gyan close to Championship switch, Jordan Rhodes latest and more
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Brighouse Town ask Huddersfield Town fans to back their FA Cup bid

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent