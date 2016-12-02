Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley went second in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division by thumping Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 6-0.

The victory at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground was a seventh in succession in the league.

Ashley Flynn scored four took take his season’s haul to 29 - the highest of any player in the First Division.

Captain Kieran Ryan and Aaron Joseph also netted for Emley, who host struggling Westella and Willerby on Saturday.

However manager Darren Hepworth is insistent his players remain calm.

The 176 attendance was Emley’s second highest for a league game this season.

And those who braved the cold and blustery conditions were treated to a barnstorming game, kick-started by Joseph’s fourth-minute goal.

Flynn added two before Ryan tapped in on the stroke of half-time.

Worsbrough keeper Josh Herring was the difference between a battering and a complete embarrassment for the Barnsley side.

He made particularly good saves to thwart Flynn and Schofield.

But Flynn grabbed another via the penalty spot before claiming his fourth with 10 minutes to go.