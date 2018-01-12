The video will start in 8 Cancel

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke revealed Alex Pritchard was the chief architect of his move to Huddersfield Town.

The attacking midfielder joined Town for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £10m with add-ons - on a three and a half year deal.

Pritchard spoke of his desperation to make the most of a second crack at the Premier League in his first interview as a Terrier.

Now Canaries chief Farke has outlined the 24 year-old’s top-flight targets, while hailing his personal qualities.

“I’m disappointing to lose a key player but it was his wish to move,” he said.

“Alex made it clear he wanted to make this move and it’s up to me to find a solution.

“He appreciated being at Norwich but, at his age, he saw his chance to play in the Premier League.

“Alex is a good lad and a good character. It’s sad when players like that leave but that’s football - we have to move on.”

With a loan deal to send Yanic Wildshut wrapped up on Friday morning, City fans accused their club of a fire sale - with former Town Sporting Director Stuart Webber taking flak aplenty.