Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke revealed Alex Pritchard was the chief architect of his move to Huddersfield Town.
The attacking midfielder joined Town for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £10m with add-ons - on a three and a half year deal.
Pritchard spoke of his desperation to make the most of a second crack at the Premier League in his first interview as a Terrier.
Now Canaries chief Farke has outlined the 24 year-old’s top-flight targets, while hailing his personal qualities.
“I’m disappointing to lose a key player but it was his wish to move,” he said.
“Alex made it clear he wanted to make this move and it’s up to me to find a solution.
“He appreciated being at Norwich but, at his age, he saw his chance to play in the Premier League.
“Alex is a good lad and a good character. It’s sad when players like that leave but that’s football - we have to move on.”
With a loan deal to send Yanic Wildshut wrapped up on Friday morning, City fans accused their club of a fire sale - with former Town Sporting Director Stuart Webber taking flak aplenty.