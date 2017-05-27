Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Wembley hero from the 2012 play-off final Alex Smithies was supporting his former side as they took on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough - all the way from Orlando, Florida.

The goalkeeper - who scored the crucial penalty in the shootout against Sheffield United - revealed he was listening to the match on the radio while exploring a Florida theme park.

The Huddersfield-born stopper still has a strong affinity to his boyhood club and lent his support to his former side from across the Atlantic.

He said: “I'm actually on holiday with my family and my wife had it on the radio!

“We had it on the radio walking round a theme park in Orlando.

“So we didn't watch it but we managed to keep an eye on what was going on.

“It was so exciting.”

He added: “We were chuffed for the people that are there because there are some really good people at the club and I know how hard they work.

“Obviously the manger has gone in there and worked very hard to achieve what they have and they've brought some good players to the club.

“So I'm really pleased for them.”

Smithies is hoping his former side can create some more Wembley memories on Monday and went on to speak about what he remembered from his day in the capital five years ago.

“I have some unbelievable memories," said the 27-year-old QPR keeper.

“I remember the morning where we stayed in the hotel in Syon Park in Brentford, travelling to the game, sorting all the tickets out for my family – there were quite a lot there that day!

“And then the big build up.

“Once you arrive at the ground you just feel focused on it and you don't want to try and enjoy it too much – you just want to focus on the game.

“And once the game finished there was a couple of leagues worth of good times that I look back on really fondly.”

And Smithies also remembers the incredible support Town fans gave the side that day against the Blades.

“The following was fantastic," he said.

“We were there against Sheffield United and that's a big club, so to sell more tickets than they did just shows the following that Huddersfield Town can get.

“From what I hear from back home it's a similar situation this year.

“There is going to be thousands and thousands of tickets sold in the Huddersfield end.

“I hope they can make the atmosphere a good one and they can get really behind the boys because that really helps on such a big occasion like that.

“If you can get behind your team with every touch they have, they've got a better chance.”

Smithies admitted it was hard to give advice ahead of a match at the national stadium, but hoped the Terriers could deal with the pressure and book a place in next year's Premier League competition.

He said: “I think it's just such a big occasion and a big day that no advice or any words can help anyone.

“It's just how people deal with that pressure and how they act under it and usually the team that holds their nerve wins in a play-off final.

“I hope Huddersfield can do that.”