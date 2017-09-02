The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Hamburg today to take on Altona 93 in a friendly part-way through the Premier League season.

Town have performed well so far in English football's top flight, remaining unbeaten and picking up seven points since their promotion from the Championship last year.

The international break has halted their progress however, with Town have to wait 16 days between matches to restart their league campaign.

To bridge the gap, the Terriers are heading to Germany for a friendly, while some senior squad members are away on international duty.

Town will likely give a number of players a run out, including new signings Abdelhamid Sabiri, Florent Hadergjonaj and Rob Green, who all joined late in the window.

But who would like to see start in Hamburg?

