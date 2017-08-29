Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says six months of hard work went into signing Florent Hadergjonaj for Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old right-back was signed on a season-long loan from Ingolstadt, with Town having the option to buy the Swiss international at the end of the campaign.

Previously, Wagner was linked with the likes of Andy Yiadom from Barnsley and trialist Dimitri Cavare, who eventually became a teammate of Yiadom’s at Oakwell.

So how did Town capture Hadergjonaj from the second tier of German football?

“I followed him for a while – at least six months or more his name was on our radar,” revealed Wagner, who brought Hadergjonaj to the club alongside No10 Hamid Sabiri.

“First of all, when Ingolstadt were able to keep in the division (Bundesliga), there was no chance for us to sign him.

“But, after they were relegated, he played for the first time for Switzerland in the summer break and there was a lot of interest in him, especially from Germany’s Bundesliga.

“We had to work hard to get him into our club and we are very, very happy that we got the chance, we were able to use the chance and we've been able to sign him.”

Wagner, whose latest signings join a squad placed third in the Premier League with seven points from three games, says Hadergjonaj is hungry to prove his worth.

“He is desperate to play in England and progress his career, so now it is up to us to get the best out of him as soon as possible,” said Wagner.

“I am very happy now we have two proper right-backs in our squad.”