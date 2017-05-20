Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner and his backroom team left no stone unturned in their “fearless and brave” journey to Wembley.

Meticulous planning went into preparation for the two-legged Play-Off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday – and it certainly paid off.

First-team coach Andrew Hughes epitomises the thoroughness and determination which has underpinned all that Town have done this season.

Hughes, head coach David Wagner and assistant head coach Christoph Buhler lead a team of fitness, medical, conditioning and analysis experts who have all played a massive part in taking Town to the cusp of the Premier League.

The May 29 final against Reading presents them all – and the players – with a chance to write themselves into Huddersfield folklore – and the achievement of promotion to the top flight is one they are keen not to pass up.

“The most important thing for me, the head coach and the players was the performance (against Wednesday),” said Hughes, the 39-year-old Mancunian who was drafted in a year ago.

“As David said, no stone was left unturned in our meetings and our details and it all came to the fore.

“We dominated possession and stopped their counter attacks, and this was against a top team who have experienced the play-offs before.

“This is nothing but an unbelievable learning curve for our lads.

“I’ve said before that sometimes pressure is privileged – and this was privileged pressure.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So how does Hughes categories the way Town play, given the detail which goes into each performance?

“We try and focus on what we do – our strengths and what we do well as well as correcting our mistakes – and if we do that, we’re not bad!” he smiled.

“I said to David at the start of the season that we’ve got some really, really good players.

“The way we play is fearless and brave and, sometimes, you need to be fearless and brave at this level to get to where you want to be.

“You ask the players ‘what do you want to be?’

“Do you want to be a player who, for most of his career, hangs around the bottom of the table and just does enough to stay up – going on holiday and going for nights out – but still calls themselves a footballer.

“Or do you want to be someone who achieves something and wins something and changes identities.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He continued: “People asked before the semis (if we were daunted) but we were just excited – excited to see how the players would respond to what we had said to them in the build-up through the week.

“I was really pleased for them all, because we didn’t let Wednesday out and that shows the intensity and concentration levels the boys were at, all over the pitch.

“The five-yard details, the 10-yard details, showing one person the ball, showing inside, showing outside and pressing when it’s the right time to press.

“And also being composed and taking our time.

“David works on all these things meticulously in training and we study all the video and we do it for a reason – to get performances like we produced against Sheffield Wednesday.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So how closely are the opposition put under the microscope?

“You have to plan for two or three scenarios (because it’s unknown who exactly will be playing against you)”he revealed.

“Against Wednesday we analysed how they played home and away against us and, originally, started thinking about Gary Hooper up front, but then he was injured.

“We looked at Fernando Forestieri, because he had been a key player for them in both those games, and looked at the possibilities with him.

“What are the scenarios when he plays with Steven Fletcher and what are the scenarios when Jordan Rhodes is involved.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Expand that to the other departments and it provides an idea of how much work goes into putting those XI men in blue and white stripes out on the pitch with the correct instruction and ideas in their heads.

And it also explains why the smiles were so wide among the staff when Town celebrated with their fans at Hillsborough.

Wembley here we come!