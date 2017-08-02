Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's incredible promotion season last year was defined by a couple of key catchphrases from head coach David Wagner.

The boss stressed the importance of the "Terrier identity" and "Terrir spirit" as Town earned a famous promotion to the top flight after a 45 year absence, but one motto which summed up the season was the "no limits" ethos.

The head coach refused to set targets in the media over what his team could achieve and this was one of the clear driving forces behind Town securing a debut campaign in the Premier League.

The no limits mentality will surely be intact heading into English football's premier competition, but first team coach Andrew Hughes revealed what he believes would be a successful season for the West Yorkshire outfit.

"Lots of things lead to success," the ex-Reading midfielder said.

"We want to better ourselves every day and the manager wants the players to improve every day.

"So success is the players improving from last season and the new players integrating.

"Obviously everyone outside of Huddersfield sees success as staying in the Premier League - and yeah, that is successful.

"But we want to play well, play hard, be good to watch, be tough to beat, but also be exciting.

"We've got to take the examples of Bournemouths, Burnleys, clubs that have sustained four or five years in the Premier League - like a Crystal Palace.

"We've got to look at what they've done and how they've been successful because you learn off other people as well.

"If you go around saying you've done it all yourself, you'd be lying.

"We all learn off other people - it's like coaches taking ideas off other coaches and manipulating them.

"So we want to learn of other as well and we just want to give our best for every game and see where it takes us."

Although Hughes admits top-flight survival would contribute towards a successful season, the 39-year-old believes no limits should be put on this squad as a whole - although the players are set individual targets by the backroom staff.

He added: "I don't see it [success] as survival.

"I see it as, we will go out and do our best for the town and the fans will buy into that.

"We have targets set within the group - we like to keep it that way.

"So we want to try and hit those targets and at the end of the season we'll let you know if we've hit them."

Hughes spoke to the Examiner outside Town's hotel in Kirchberg during their pre-season tour, and the one-time Bolton Wanderers caretaker manager believes it's clear to see why the head coach chose the idyllic setting for the Terriers' training camp.

And while on the subject of Wagner, Hughes revealed his admiration of Town's head coach.

He said: "It's not far, the food's good and the facilities are good. Simple.

"David couldn't be any clearer - there's lots of strengths about David, I could give you an endless list, but what David does really well is that he makes things clear and simple and the players know exactly what they're doing - as the staff do.

"Also, he's able to tell you to do things and - the biggest strength for me is as a leader - whether you agree with him or not, you want to do it because you want to do it for David.

"And for me, that's one of the biggest things as a people-person you're able to do.

"Everybody here wants to do their best for David and for the club.

"And you can see it even from the fans.

"The way the fans bought the season tickets last year and the way the Town was lifted, that was a team effort - and he's big on team ethics."

He added: "It's been a tough training camp - really enjoyable and knowledgable.

"Tactically what the new players needed as well to buy in to our identity and the way David sees us playing football this year.

"Obviously the most important thing at the end of pre-season is the players' health, which we take into account every day with the level which we train at.

"Some players sometimes might sit out an afternoon session, but that's for their wellbeing and for our wellbeing and for us to learn about our new players and how their bodies react.

"Every pre-season is tough - they're not like they used to be.

"For me they are more interesting now and especially working under David it's really interesting.

"It's an incredible learning experience for me and for the players.

"And likewise for David, learning about the mentality of our players and the new players he is learning as well."

Although embedding Wagner's gegenpressing tactics into the new players is key to Town's Austria pre-season camp, Hughes admitted that the players would also be undertaking a gruelling training regime to get them up to peak physical fitness ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

"There's no way of hiding things - to play in our team you need to be fit," said the first team coach.

"But you also need to be tactically aware and that's what David is getting over to the players.

"Most players now are athletes - they're not like the players of 10 or 15 years ago - they are athletes now.

"And that concerns everything - nutrition, recovery, the way they look after themselves.

"Even the food they eat - some players are gluten-free now etcetera.

"It's about how we react to training and the best things we can do to get the best out of the players as coaches and the sport science people."

Coupled with an intense training schedule, the players have had to cope with 35 degree heat and searing sunshine during their tie in Austria - mixed in with the occasional lightning storm.

But Hughes believes the warm weather has had a positive impact on the squad.

He added: "If anything the heat given us all a lift.

"Why can't you train in fabulous conditions in these beautiful surroundings?

"We train at the right time - we train early and train late in the evening, the players get all their nutrition in the afternoons and they get their rest.

"Nowadays there's a lot more for players to keep themselves amused in the afternoons - there's the internet, there's films, there's old-school cards just to keep things going so the players are really happy.

"But you also have to respect the players.

"The amount of work and energy they put in and their discipline should be applauded.

"They work really hard and it's a good squad."

And that work - as well as the excitement - looks set to ramp up ahead of the Premier League season, which is now a mere nine days away.