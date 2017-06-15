Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth says the players can’t wait to get back into training now the Premier League fixtures have been revealed.

Just over two weeks on from the dramatic Championship play-off final victory against Reading at Wembley, Town know they are kicking off a first top-flight campaign in 46 years away to Crystal Palace.

Selhurst Park on Saturday, August 12, will be a landmark date for many Town fans who have never had the chance to see their team play the elite clubs in this land.

And Boothy – a member of two winning Town play-off teams himself – says it’s just as exciting for the players, head coach David Wagner and the backroom staff as well.

“As a professional, the Premier League is where you want to play your football,” said Booth, who was with Sheffield Wednesday (and Spurs on loan) in the top flight before returning to his hometown club.

“I had five years in the Premier League, which was great, but I would have loved to have done it with Huddersfield Town as well, and this is a great opportunity for our group of players.

“I never thought I would see Town in the Premier League right now – not for the next 10 or 15 years maybe – and while the players are all away on holiday at the moment, they will all have seen the fixtures and they will all be raring to go.

“They won’t be able to wait to get back on the training ground and to get the season started, because as a pro you want to be in the Premier League.”

Now the club Ambassador, the 43-year-old former striker – who bagged 178 career goals including 150 in blue and white stripes – says this is a time to enjoy for both players and fans.

“The buzz around the place is incredible and I’m being stopped in the street by people who just want to talk about Town and being in the Premier League,” he explained.

“I remember David Wagner making a speech to the players at the outset of last season and pointing to me, saying ‘this is a club legend, now I want 15 more club legends’, and they have gone out and done it.

“This group of players are now legends at Town. They will go down in history for what they have done for the club and the whole community. Everywhere is buzzing.”

Booth says it’s hard to believe the change from 12 months ago and on the strength of Christopher Schindler’s penalty kick at the national stadium.

“A year ago we were waiting for the Championship fixtures, we knew what David Wagner was intending and we were hoping that if we could have a half decent season we might get in the top half of the league and be happy – look what happened!” he said.

“Now we know we’ve got Palace away on the opening weekend, Newcastle United as our first home fixture and then Southampton to follow at home.

“And we know when we are playing Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea – it’s just fantastic.

“Seeing the fixtures just makes you realise this is not a dream, it is actually happening and we are really looking forward to it.

“If you can’t enjoy this then you never will!

“Over the years our fans have had to endure some pretty ordinary football at times – and I’ve been involved in plenty of it! – but they have always stayed loyal to the club and now this is pay-back for that.

“This coming season is not going to be easy, and we might take some batterings at times because that happens to everyone in the top flight, but we are going to give it a real go and we are going to enjoy it.”

Boothy believes the extra season cards will sell quickly, given they are only £299 (on sale from 9am on Monday).

“That price is unbelievable for Premier League football, and those 17,500 who have already purchased for £199 have done even better,” he said.

“My advice is to get one bought as soon as possible, because there won’t be many, if any, left by Monday night.

“I thought I had retired nine seasons ago but I’ve never been busier than in the last two weeks - so that shows you the interest. It’s brilliant.”