Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth knows his fellow Town fans will enjoy this season no matter what happens as their side take on some of Europe's best sides in the Premier League.

It truly is a season to remember for the Town faithful, who only five years ago were watching their side compete in League One.

Booth acknowledges that Town will have to pick up points against the lesser opposition in the league if they are to stay up, but admits it will be a special season no matter how Town perform.

Having said that, he does however expect David Wagner's men to earn results should they continue to perform in the same vein as they showed against Crystal Palace on Saturday, when they secured a 3-0 debut win in the Premier League.

In an interview with Sky Sports News HQ, Town's third-top scorer of all time said: "We're going to enjoy it when Manchester United and Man City come to us and when we go away there but it's the lower teams that we've got to take points off.

"I'm sure we'll do that and I'm sure teams will take points off us as well.

"It's going to be up and down, but nobody's expecting anything from us this year so we can enjoy it.

"We're here and we're going to compete.

"Knowing David and knowing the players, they'll be taking every game like they did on Saturday and there won't be any reason why they can't do that against a lot of clubs.

"We play open football, we like to pass the ball and I'm sure teams are going to come to Huddersfield and play the same way, so I'm sure we're going to have some cracking games at the stadium this season.

"What's happened last season and what's happening now, Huddersfield fans can't believe - but they are going to enjoy it.

"Whatever happens this season, it will be a season to remember."