Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom will rejoin the Tykes squad this weekend after his proposed move to Huddersfield Town broke down.

The defender looked set to join the Terriers this week after head coach David Wagner confirmed Town's interest in the defender.

But the move is now dead in the water, with Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming that Yiadom would rejoin the Barnsley squad ahead of their South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield united this weekend.

In his pre-match press conference, Heckingbottom said: "Andy is back with us and could be involved this weekend.

"This won't phase him, he's a level headed lad. He's our player."

The Barnsley boss went on to say that the deal broke down between the player and Town, rather than between the two clubs.

Rumours had surfaced at the end of last week that Yiadom was due for a medical, but neither club has suggested whether it was a failed medical which scuppered the deal or a disagreement over personal terms.