Ange Postecoglou has stepped down as Australia boss just six days after leading Aaron Mooy and his countrymen to the World Cup finals.

The 52-year-old admitted the job had "taken a toll on him" and he elected to stand down despite being given the opportunity to extend his deal beyond the tournament in Russia next summer.

On leaving, Postecoglou said: "This has been a very tough decision for me.

"All this has taken a toll on me both personally and professionally. I have invested all I can knowing how important a period it was for Australian football. It is with a heavy heart that I must now end the journey.

"To coach your own country is the greatest privilege but it also has enormous responsibility.

"I feel now is the right time to pass on that responsibility to someone who will have the energy it requires. I owe this to the football association, the players and the fans."

The Socceroos will now be unlikely to have a permanent manager ahead of the World Cup draw at the Kremlin on Friday, December 1, although manager of QA-league side Sydney FC Graham Arnold (10/11) is the front-runner to take over from the Greek-born Australian.

The books also have Guus Hiddink (8/1), Josep Gombau (8/1) and Tony Popovic (10/1) in the running.