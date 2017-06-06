The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has reportedly agreed a new deal with the Terriers , much to the fans' delight.

The German boss guided Town to promotion to the top flight last term, with the Terriers competing in a debut Premier League season and a first campaign in the top flight for 45 years come August.

And the head coach is believed to have committed to at least another season in West Yorkshire.

Town fans were delighted with the news, but won't get carried away until the club announce that the head coach has officially signed the new deal.

That is likely to come later this month, with Wagner and owner Dean Hoyle currently on holiday.

Here's the best reactions from social media following the news.