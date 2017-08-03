Andros Townsend could be the latest Crystal Palace star on his way out of Selhurst Park before Huddersfield Town visit for the Premier League kick-off.
According to reports, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is planning a £15m raid for the former Tottenham winger.
The Sun say he is seen as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who was sold to West Ham United.
Townsend is said to have impressed new Palace manager Frank De Boer in pre-season, but Hughes is hoping to pull off a deal.
It has already been suggested French international, Yohan Cabaye, 31, could be leaving Palace for Ligue 1 club Marseille and a return to his home country.
Fans were particularly concerned by a series of social media posts in which he reconnected with former Palace teammate - and current Marseille goalkeeper - Steve Mandanda - picked up by Football.London.