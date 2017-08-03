Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andros Townsend could be the latest Crystal Palace star on his way out of Selhurst Park before Huddersfield Town visit for the Premier League kick-off.

According to reports, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is planning a £15m raid for the former Tottenham winger.

The Sun say he is seen as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who was sold to West Ham United.

Townsend is said to have impressed new Palace manager Frank De Boer in pre-season, but Hughes is hoping to pull off a deal.

It has already been suggested French international, Yohan Cabaye, 31, could be leaving Palace for Ligue 1 club Marseille and a return to his home country.

Fans were particularly concerned by a series of social media posts in which he reconnected with former Palace teammate - and current Marseille goalkeeper - Steve Mandanda - picked up by Football.London.