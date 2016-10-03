Login Register
Another Huddersfield Town representative in the EFL Team of the Week

  • Updated
  • By

Who is it this time?

Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler has been named in the EFL Team of the Week for the second time this season.

The German centre-half scored the decisive goal as Town beat Ipswich at Portman Road at the weekend.

Schindler's first goal in English football coupled with his fifth clean sheet of the season sees him take his place as one of the three centre-backs picked for the fantasy line-up this week.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate the 1-0 win over Ipswich with the travelling fans

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
Leeds' Kyle Bartley, Burton's Ben Turner and Preston's Ben Pearson are the other Championship players who were given the call this week, with the other seven players and manager coming from Leagues One and Two.

Crawley Town's Mark Connolly and Scott Wiseman of Scunthorpe United fill the other defensive positions in front of Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Norris who saved two injury time penalties in his sides win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Frank Moussa from Walsall, Bristol Rovers' Charlie Colkett and Plymouth Argyle's Jake Jervis all join Pearson in the midfield having scored the winning goals for their respective sides this weekend.

Padraig Amond is the lone striker having netted all three of Hartlepool's goals against Grimsby at the weekend.

And Carlisle'ss Keith Curle is named as the manager of the week after masterminding a 2-0 win over Colchester United and moving up to third in the League Two table.

