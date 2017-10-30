The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have sold out a Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium for the fifth time this season.

The Terriers' clash with West Bromwich Albion has sold out, with previous matches against Newcastle United, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all being witnessed by a packed-out stadium in West Yorkshire.

The only home clash Town haven't sold out this season was the match against Southampton in August.

Tickets for the West Brom test are now only available via Terrier Exchange, with information on how to get them available on the club website.

Town are currently averaging crowds of 24,080 at home in the league this season - more than they averaged at Leeds Road last time the Terriers were in the top flight.

In fact, you have to go back to 1955 to find a higher average home attendance for Huddersfield Town matches.

If the trend were to continue throughout the season, Town would record their seventh-highest average season attendance in home league matches since the club was formed in 1908.

West Brom have also sold out their away allocation of 2,340 tickets for the weekend clash.