Another Sky appearance for Huddersfield Town

The home clash with Wigan Athletic has been put back

Wigan Athletic manager Gary Caldwell celebrates League One title success last season

Huddersfield Town’s home Championship clash with Wigan Athletic has been put back to Monday, November 28 for live Sky Sports coverage.

The match, which will kick-off at 7.45, was originally due to take place on Saturday 26.

It will be a second Sky appearance of the season for Town after the home derby against Sheffield Wednesday, now on Sunday, October 16 (12.00).

The Wigan game wasn’t on the original tranche of live November fixtures released by the satellite channel.

It’s the fifth round of the English Football League Cup that week and Sky needed a Championship match between two sides no longer involved.

Town were beaten at Shrewsbury Town and Wigan at Oldham Athletic in round one.

The game is of one of 92 in the Championship being screened live this season.

Those to be shown in December and early January will be revealed by the end of September.

While Town are unbeaten in the league and top the table with 13 points from 15 ahead of Saturday’s derby at Leeds United, promoted Wigan are 20th.

Gary Caldwell’s side go to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday having collected four points so far.

