Another win for Huddersfield Town Under 23s

Bristol City were beaten at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town Under 23s went top of the Professional Development League II North table with a 3-1 home win over Bristol City.

Jack Boyle, Rekeil Pyke and Luca Colville scored for last season’s champions (when the league was at Under 21 level) at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was Town’s second win in five after Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 at PPG Canalside and their third on the bounced.

Experienced keeper Joe Murphy continued his return from shoulder surgery by playing the full 90 minutes.

Boyle netted the opener after five minutes.

He was on hand to shoot home from Sam Warde’s cross after Pyke collided with the Bristol keeper.

Pyke doubled the lead on 37 minutes by flicking in a shot by 16-year-old midfielder Olly Dyson which was going wide.

The visitors got a foothold in the second half, and Murphy made a smart save from James Difford.

Murphy was beaten by Jake Andrews’ well-struck 72nd-minute free-kick.

Colville clinched the victory with two minutes to go, shooting home when Pyke pulled back a cross by substitute Dom Tear.

