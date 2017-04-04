Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Knockaert insists Brighton & Hove Albion's only focus is on stretching their lead over Huddersfield Town – not going top of the SkyBet Championship.

A win tonight at home to Birmingham City would see the Seagulls soar into top spot, before Newcastle United have a right to reply 24 hours later at home to Burton Albion.

But the French winger insists all that matters is stretching the lead over Town who currently sit in third place and face Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).

In fact, the 25-year-old went as far as saying Newcastle could finish top of the table - as long as Albion got promoted alongside the Magpies.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game at the AMEX he said: “I don’t care about winning the title this season. If we can do it, we will do it.

“We’re not stupid, we’re going to do everything we can to win this trophy. But if we finish second, 15 points behind Newcastle, I will be happy.

“I’m not scared to say it, because you know how much this club would love to be in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town experienced a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon which meant David Wagner's side are currently nine points behind Brighton ahead of the mid-week matches.

And although head coach Wagner believes tomorrow night's game is not a 'must-win' encounter, Knockaert disagrees.

"If we win it will be 12 points and they will have to win on Wednesday. It’s a big, big pressure on them and I’m really happy to be in this position,” Knockaert added.

“I’d rather be in this position than theirs, but I’m not saying it’s finished.

“I’m not saying it’s over as there’s still a long way to go, but the pressure is definitely on them now.”