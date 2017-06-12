Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2016/17 Premier League competition is officially over, with the 2017/18 campaign now underway.

We still have two months of summer to go, but next season's Premier League sides are already working hard to strengthen ahead of kick off on August 12.

Manchester City have already signed goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica for a record fee and Bernardo Silva from Monaco for £43m.

But what about the likes of Town? Who will the Premier League new boys bring in this summer to try and compete with big spenders like City, Manchester United and Arsenal?

One outlet they could look to use is the free agent market, which has now seen a wealth of talent head its way with more than 100 players being released by Premier League sides this summer.

Here's a full list of all those players released by the 23 sides to play Premier League football between 2016 and 2018 - dopes anyone take your fancy?

AFC Bournemouth

Buckley, Callum Ralph

McCarthy, Jake

Neale, Matthew Alexander

Arsenal

Da Graca, Kristopher Santos

O'Connor, Stefan Ramone Sewell

Sanogo, Yaya

Brighton

Forren, Vegard

O'Grady, Chris

Burnley

Barton, Joseph

Green, George William

Hill, Christian Stephen

Kightly, Michael John

Olomowewe, Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni

Pingling, Richard Junior George

Chelsea

Davey, Alex James

Terry, John George

Crystal Palace

Andrews, Corie Anthony

Appiah, Kwesi

Benteke, Jonathan

Campbell, Fraizer Lee

Croll, Luke Alan

Flamini, Mathieu

Fryers, Ezekiel David

King-Elliott, Ryan

Ledley, Joseph Christopher

Williams, Randell

Wynter, Ben Douglas

Everton

Bainbridge, Jack

Brewster, Delial Edmund

Donohue, Michael John

Duffus, Tyrone Errol

Griffiths, Russell John

Hunt, Connor Charles

Kone, Arouna

McAleny, Conor Michael

Yarney, Josef Charles

Yates, James John

Huddersfield Town

Murphy, Joe

Bojaj, Flo

Coughlan, Ronan

Spencer, Jamie

Warde, Sam

Mulhern, Frank

Brooke, Owen

Clibbens, Harry

Elliott, Callum

Raw, Alfie

Hull City

Bruce, Alex Stephen

Lofts, Luke

Maloney, Shaun Richard

Maslen-Jones, Bradley

Ter Horst, Johan

Leicester City

Cain, Michael Dean

Domej, David

Fox, Brandon Levi

Kipre, Cedric

Miles, Matthew Richard

Mitchell, Kairo Ellis

Wasilewski, Marcin

Liverpool

Brewitt, Tom

Brimmer, Jake

Dunn, Jack

Gomes, Aju Madger Antonio

Lewis, Kane

Manninger, Alexander

Phillips, Adam Lee

Manchester City

Bullock, Callum

Caballero, Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel

Clichy, Gael

Navas, Jesus

O'Brien, Billy Thomas

Plummer, Ellis Kane

Sagna, Bacary

Zabaleta Girod, Pablo Javier

Manchester United

Ibrahimovic, Zlatan

Middlesbrough

Fewster, Bradley William

Konstantopoulos, Dimitrios

Maloney, Lewis Terence James

Mondal, Junior

Wheatley, Josef James

Newcastle United

Anita, Vurnon

Ameobi, Sammy

Satka, Lubo

Vuckic, Haris

Southampton

Caceres Silva, Jose Martin

Isgrove, Lloyd Jeffrey

Martina, Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo

Willard, Harley Bryn

Stoke City

Bachmann, Daniel

Edwards, Liam

Given, Shay John James

Isted, Harvey James Duke

Taylor, Joel

Waring, George Philip

Sunderland

Anichebe, Victor Chinedu

Brady, George

Buckley, William Edward

Casey, Dan Patrick

Kirchhoff, Jan Tilman

Larsson, Sebastian Bengt Ulf

Lawson, Carl

Lescott, Joleon Patrick

O'Shea John Francis

Pain, Oliver David

Pienaar, Steven

Swansea City

Dyson, Thomas Jonathan

Emnes, Marvin

Holland, Thomas

Jones, Owain Rhys

Samuel, Alexander Kinloch

Shephard, Liam

Tremmel, Gerhard

Vickers, Josh

Tottenham Hotspur

Lesniak, Filip

Watford

Adeyemo, Ola

Bannister, Charlie Brendan Alec

Gilmartin, Rene

Moreno Fuertes, Juan Francisco

Obi Ogochukwu, Alexander

Ovenden, Rhyle

Ranegie, Mathias

West Bromwich Albion

Barbir, Daniel

Elbouzedi, Zachary

Fletcher, Darren Barr

Jones, Callam

Pocognoli, Sebastien

Rose, Jack Joseph

Wright, Andre

West Ham United

Arbeloa Coca, Alvaro

Ford, Samuel George

Howes, Samuel Scott

Knoyle, Kyle

Westley, Samuel Edward