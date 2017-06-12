The 2016/17 Premier League competition is officially over, with the 2017/18 campaign now underway.
We still have two months of summer to go, but next season's Premier League sides are already working hard to strengthen ahead of kick off on August 12.
Manchester City have already signed goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica for a record fee and Bernardo Silva from Monaco for £43m.
But what about the likes of Town? Who will the Premier League new boys bring in this summer to try and compete with big spenders like City, Manchester United and Arsenal?
One outlet they could look to use is the free agent market, which has now seen a wealth of talent head its way with more than 100 players being released by Premier League sides this summer.
Here's a full list of all those players released by the 23 sides to play Premier League football between 2016 and 2018 - dopes anyone take your fancy?
AFC Bournemouth
Buckley, Callum Ralph
McCarthy, Jake
Neale, Matthew Alexander
Arsenal
Da Graca, Kristopher Santos
O'Connor, Stefan Ramone Sewell
Sanogo, Yaya
Brighton
Forren, Vegard
O'Grady, Chris
Burnley
Barton, Joseph
Green, George William
Hill, Christian Stephen
Kightly, Michael John
Olomowewe, Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni
Pingling, Richard Junior George
Chelsea
Davey, Alex James
Terry, John George
Crystal Palace
Andrews, Corie Anthony
Appiah, Kwesi
Benteke, Jonathan
Campbell, Fraizer Lee
Croll, Luke Alan
Flamini, Mathieu
Fryers, Ezekiel David
King-Elliott, Ryan
Ledley, Joseph Christopher
Williams, Randell
Wynter, Ben Douglas
Everton
Bainbridge, Jack
Brewster, Delial Edmund
Donohue, Michael John
Duffus, Tyrone Errol
Griffiths, Russell John
Hunt, Connor Charles
Kone, Arouna
McAleny, Conor Michael
Yarney, Josef Charles
Yates, James John
Huddersfield Town
Murphy, Joe
Bojaj, Flo
Coughlan, Ronan
Spencer, Jamie
Warde, Sam
Mulhern, Frank
Brooke, Owen
Clibbens, Harry
Elliott, Callum
Raw, Alfie
Hull City
Bruce, Alex Stephen
Lofts, Luke
Maloney, Shaun Richard
Maslen-Jones, Bradley
Ter Horst, Johan
Leicester City
Cain, Michael Dean
Domej, David
Fox, Brandon Levi
Kipre, Cedric
Miles, Matthew Richard
Mitchell, Kairo Ellis
Wasilewski, Marcin
Liverpool
Brewitt, Tom
Brimmer, Jake
Dunn, Jack
Gomes, Aju Madger Antonio
Lewis, Kane
Manninger, Alexander
Phillips, Adam Lee
Manchester City
Bullock, Callum
Caballero, Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel
Clichy, Gael
Navas, Jesus
O'Brien, Billy Thomas
Plummer, Ellis Kane
Sagna, Bacary
Zabaleta Girod, Pablo Javier
Manchester United
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan
Middlesbrough
Fewster, Bradley William
Konstantopoulos, Dimitrios
Maloney, Lewis Terence James
Mondal, Junior
Wheatley, Josef James
Newcastle United
Anita, Vurnon
Ameobi, Sammy
Satka, Lubo
Vuckic, Haris
Southampton
Caceres Silva, Jose Martin
Isgrove, Lloyd Jeffrey
Martina, Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo
Willard, Harley Bryn
Stoke City
Bachmann, Daniel
Edwards, Liam
Given, Shay John James
Isted, Harvey James Duke
Taylor, Joel
Waring, George Philip
Sunderland
Anichebe, Victor Chinedu
Brady, George
Buckley, William Edward
Casey, Dan Patrick
Kirchhoff, Jan Tilman
Larsson, Sebastian Bengt Ulf
Lawson, Carl
Lescott, Joleon Patrick
O'Shea John Francis
Pain, Oliver David
Pienaar, Steven
Swansea City
Dyson, Thomas Jonathan
Emnes, Marvin
Holland, Thomas
Jones, Owain Rhys
Samuel, Alexander Kinloch
Shephard, Liam
Tremmel, Gerhard
Vickers, Josh
Tottenham Hotspur
Lesniak, Filip
Watford
Adeyemo, Ola
Bannister, Charlie Brendan Alec
Gilmartin, Rene
Moreno Fuertes, Juan Francisco
Obi Ogochukwu, Alexander
Ovenden, Rhyle
Ranegie, Mathias
West Bromwich Albion
Barbir, Daniel
Elbouzedi, Zachary
Fletcher, Darren Barr
Jones, Callam
Pocognoli, Sebastien
Rose, Jack Joseph
Wright, Andre
West Ham United
Arbeloa Coca, Alvaro
Ford, Samuel George
Howes, Samuel Scott
Knoyle, Kyle
Westley, Samuel Edward