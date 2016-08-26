Anyone remember Bill Shankly's time at Huddersfield Town?

Do you remember the legendary Bill Shankly’s time at Huddersfield Town - or know anyone who does?

If so, Luke Massey would like to hear from you.

He is writing a book on Shankly’s four-year stint at Leeds Road, initially as assistant to manager Andy Beattie, with whom he had played at Preston North End.

Scotland international Shankly, who was to lead Liverpool to a UEFA Cup success, three league titles and two FA Cup wins, arrived in the West Riding in December 1955 having managed Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Workington.

He replaced Beattie as Town boss in November 1956 (Town had been relegated from the top flight the season before).

Shankly gave youth its head, most notably in the form of Denis Law, who like Kevin McHale, made his debut at 16.

Town finished 12th, ninth and 14th before he left for Liverpool in December 1959.

It later emerged that Shankly had earlier applied for the manager’s job at Dundee, only to lose out to elder brother Bob, who was to lead the Dark Blues to their only Scottish title in 1962 and the European Cup semi-finals the season after.

Writer Massey runs False 9 Media, who specialise in documentaries and publications on football.

“I have relocated near Huddersfield and have purchased a season card,” he says.

“The book is due to be published this Christmas.

“It would be great to hear people’s memories of the great man and of his time in Huddersfield.

“I understand he used to play in a father and son’s games near where he lived.

“It would be amazing to get first-hand accounts of these matches.”

Contact luke@mrfilmsltd.com.