Huddersfield Town suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal today to stretch their winless run away from home to six matches.

Arsenal took the lead in the first two minutes thanks to a Alexandre Lacazette strike, before four minutes of second-half madness allowed Arsenal to stretch their lead to 4-0.

Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil all got on the scoresheet for the hosts in that period, before the French striker netted his second four minutes from time to round off the scoring in the capital.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the heavy defeat.

Key Moment

The ball falling on the wrong side of the goalline for Town after Petr Cech had rattled the bar with a fluffed punched clearance.

Moan of the Match

Four minutes of madness cost the Terriers as Arsenal stretched their lead from one goal to four.

Talking Point

Should Town have been awarded a penalty in the first half after Mounie’s coming together with Mustafi?

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler: Made some crucial blocks for Town and led from the back. Was unlucky to be on the end of such a heavy defeat.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Graham Scott (Oxfordshire): Waved away a penalty shout for Arsenal and Town, but sided with the home team too often.

Atmosphere

The travelling Town faithful brought all the noise to an Emirates Stadium littered with empty seats.

Verdict

A deserved win for Arsenal, but Town were hard done by to lose by a five goal margin.

Line-Ups

Arsenal FC (4-3-3): Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Ramsey (Wilshere, 73’), Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette (Giroud, 46’), Sanchez (Welbeck, 73’)

Subs Not Used: Mertesacker, Ospina, Iwobi, Coquelin

Booked:

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Cranie; Hadergjonaj, Lowe; Hogg (Whitehead, 78’), Mooy (Williams, 74’); Quaner, Mounie (Depoitre, 74’), Kachunga

Subs Not Used: Smith, Malone, Ince, Green

Booked: Mooy

Half Time: Arsenal FC 1 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 59,285 (Away: 3,004)